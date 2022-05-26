FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents got the chance to weigh in and ask questions about an improvement project on Coldwater Road Thursday night.

The city plans to make improvements on Coldwater Road between Dupont and Union Chapel Road.

The plan is to add a center turn lane, sidewalks, storm water, curbs and lighting.

This is a multi-million dollar project, but the city hasn’t finalized an exact number yet.

The money comes from gas taxes and other designated road funds.

City officials say Fort Wayne roads need a lot of improvements – and that is why they are always planning ahead with their projects.

“These projects take many, many years to get through the design and utility relocation and right of way buying to just get to construction so even though we are talking about this project now it’s still several years out before we will start construction,” Fort Wayne City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said.

The city plans to start the project in 2024 or 2025.