DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A proposed slaughterhouse in Decatur city limits has drawn the ire of some city residents.

I-O Properties of Coldwater, Ohio, plans to put a “modern, livestock harvesting and food manufacturing and production facility” in the former Dean Ice Cream building at 400 S. Chamber Drive, in an industrial park that backs up to a residential neighborhood.

The operation would be a slaughterhouse, with 6-7 semiloads of cattle delivered daily to the plant for beef production.

The issue: Decatur does not allow for the slaughter of animals in city limits, according to a current ordinance on the books.

Residents protest a planned slaughterhouse in Decatur on Monday, March 14, 2022.

The proposed location of a slaughterhouse on Chamber Drive in Decatur is shown.

The proposed location of a slaughterhouse in Decatur is shown from the backyard of a residential home.

I-O has successfully petitioned the BZA a variance.

Now, the Decatur City Council will vote on whether to amend or repeal that ordinance to allow the business to slaughter the cattle in the city, or take no action. The council will consider the request Tuesday night.

Monday, though, a group of residents gathered outside Decatur City Hall to protest against the slaughterhouse. Some held signs that read “NO DECATUR SLAUGHTERHOUSE” and “NO SLAUGHTERHOUSE FOR DECATUR.”

Residents signed a petition against the plans.

I-O told WANE 15 the slaughterhouse, a $20 million investment, would employ more than 100 initially and the workforce would grow to more than 200. The plant would utilize the “most modern harvesting systems available,” the company said, “based on the Temple Grandin’s cattle handling recommendations.”