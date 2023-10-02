FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, residents of the Oxford Neighborhood can give their input on future improvements to the area.

The city project aims to upgrade Oxford Street between Lafayette Street and South Anthony Boulevard, the city said in a release. The city’s Community Development Division is asking residents for their opinions on the future of the neighborhood corridor before Oct. 9.

Improvements will focus on pedestrian safety, traffic calming, and aesthetic enhancements such as streetscape, lighting, neighborhood identity, and landscaping, according to the release. The corridor connects residents to spaces such as Weisser Park, Irwin Elementary School, the Oxford Community Center, the Euell A. Wilson Community Center, and the newest location for the Neighborhood Health Clinic.

The project is part of the Southeast Strategy Update. Design concepts- created by engineering firm Jones Petrie Rafinski of Fort Wayne, and based on neighborhood input- will be presented to the public in November for further input.

Learn more about the project and take the survey on the website. Paper copies of the survey are at the Euell A. Wilson Center and Positive Resource Connection, both on Oxford Street.