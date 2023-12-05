FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents along a south Fort Wayne street can provide input Tuesday on the area’s future with a redesign slated to become reality in 2024.

According to a release from city officials, the project aims to upgrade Oxford Street between Lafayette Street and South Anthony Boulevard. Residents were first able to share their thoughts in October as plans came together for the Southeast Strategy Update.

A prior release detailed improvements including pedestrian safety, traffic calming, and aesthetic enhancements such as streetscape, lighting, neighborhood identity, and landscaping, according to the release. The corridor connects residents to spaces such as Weisser Park, Irwin Elementary School, the Oxford Community Center, the Euell A. Wilson Community Center, and the newest location for the Neighborhood Health Clinic.

The city’s Community Development Division is holding an open house for input Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Weisser Park Elementary School. Designers with Jones Petrie Rafinski, a Fort Wayne engineering firm, will be at the meeting to present survey results and design concepts for residents to give more feedback.