Residents look for help after storm brings down tree

“It shook me out of bed, I thought it was a tornado coming through.”

But what Kenneth actually heard was a tree in the front yard, snapping and falling onto the house on St. Joseph Blvd where he was lived for years.

“If you look on the roof, you can see the branches up there and if you look in the back, you can see branches in the back also. There’s a big hole on the roof, so they just condemned it,” Kenneth said.

Neighborhood Code has deemed the house unsafe and condemned it. They gave Kenneth and the three other residents in the home several hours to pack up their belongings and find a new place to go. Kenneth, who is on disability, says he has no clue where he will end up.

“I’m only getting several hundred dollars a month. That’s not even enough to live on,” Kenneth added.

Kenneth’s best friend, Robert Martin, is in the same boat. The Vietnam veteran recently had hip surgery and needs a walker to get around. Now he has to worry about putting a roof over his head.

“I would have died in this house if given the chance,” Robert said. “I was comfortable in there, been living there for three years, my rent has never been late. I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see what the lord has in store for us.”

As overwhelming as it is, Kenneth and Robert are trying to stay positive – even though their lives have changed drastically in the last 24 hours.

“I’m blessed. God protects me every day. And this might have been a blessing too, I don’t know yet,” added Kenneth.

WANE 15 contacted the Red Cross on behalf of Kenneth and Robert. We were told they would be helping them and the other residents in the home as well.