Residents invited to share their ideas for southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Planning Department and Southeast Area Partnership are inviting area residents to share their ideas for the future of southeast Fort Wayne.

City leaders from the Southeast Area Partnership have been working to update the community’s Southeast Strategy and are now ready to hear from residents during several events scheduled for the week of October 21.

Southeast Strategy Kick-Off: Monday, October 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 7500 S. Anthony Blvd. in the former Kmart Plaza. Food from local restaurants, games and door prizes will be part of the event.

Southeast Strategy Wrap-Up: Thursday, October 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 7500 S. Anthony Blvd. in the former Kmart Plaza. Food from local restaurants, games and door prizes will be part of the event.

“Having a growing and vibrant southeast Fort Wayne is critical to the current and future success of our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Collectively, we’ve made positive strides, but we recognize that more needs to be done to ensure residents and neighborhoods have access to grocery stores, restaurants, and additional retail options to enhance the overall quality of life.”

During the Kick-Off, residents will be asked to share their ideas for housing, retail, commercial, light industrial and infrastructure needs in southeast Fort Wayne. A consulting team from YARD & Company will lead the discussions and help uncover possibilities for growth and development in the quadrant. The Wrap-Up event will feature some of the findings and conclusions reached by YARD & Company.

YARD & Company is an urban design and economic development consulting firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio that specializes in creating strategic visions for urban neighborhoods and commercial districts.