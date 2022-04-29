HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Residents had to be evacuated overnight after a fire engulfed the former H.K Porter building late Thursday.

By Friday morning the fire was under control, but Huntington firefighters were still at the scene near Sabine and Swan Streets tending to hot spots. Nearby homes were evacuated because of the smoke.

Huntington Fire Marshall David Teusch told WANE 15 the size of the fire and the unknowns of the building made it even more difficult to get the fire under control.

“The challenges with this fire is one, it’s a very large building, we got here kind of behind the 8-ball, there was a lot of large flames coming out of the building when we got here,” Teucsh said. “Been vacant for a long time, there may have been some roof collapse prior to the fire but definitely some roof collapse, so don’t want to send firefighters inside the structure, so we’re trying to hit it from the outside so just reaching some of those spots on walls have been difficult for us.”



The building is abandoned and has been for many years. According to the the City of Huntington website, the city gained ownership of the building in 2014 and has been working to clean it up. Several environmental tests conducted by the city before and after they got ownership of the 12-acre property confirmed the presence of hazardous materials.

Part of the cleanup efforts include removing a 40,000 gallon underground storage and two auxiliary tanks, which crews were set to do May 9.

It’s not clear yet what caused the fire.

A WANE 15 crew is at the scene. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.



