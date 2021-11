FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire early Tuesday morning forced some apartment building residents to evacuate.

It started just after midnight at North Highlands Apartments, in the 2100 block of St. Marys Ave.

According to firefighters, there was a small fire in one unit. Damage was contained to that apartment, but smoke spread through the halls and that’s what led to the partial evacuation.

No one was hurt.