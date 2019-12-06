Residents escape small house fire south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A small fire slightly damaged a home just south of downtown Fort Wayne early Friday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 9 a.m. to a home at 432 W. Butler St., near Fairfield Avenue, on a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found a smoldering fire in the attic.

The residents were home at the time and made it out uninjured.

Officials told WANE 15 that firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The home sustained minor damage. The cause is undetermined