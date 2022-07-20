FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Residents of three long-established northeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods are invited to weigh in on their vision for the future.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation workgroup along with the Northside, Forest Park, and North Anthony neighborhood associations is seeking input from area residents, business owners, and organizations to create a new neighborhood plan. The new plan will establish “a vision and make recommendations to help guide future growth, redevelopment, and preservation efforts in the area,” the city said.

The 22-question online survey aims to collect community input for their priorities for the area, including historic preservation, economic development, housing, marketing, infrastructure and utilities, parks and recreation, transportation, parking, connectivity, public safety, and zoning and land use.

The survey asks questions like:

What are three things you value the most about your neighborhood?

In what ways are you more likely to become engaged with your neighborhood?

Name one thing that would make Historic Northeast a better place to live and work.

The survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be found online at www.historicnortheast.com. Paper surveys are also available at Citizens Square and the Tecumseh Library Branch located at 1411 E. State Blvd.

In addition to the survey, participants are encouraged to use an interactive map to mark locations where they would like to see improvements such as bike lanes, parks, and more.

“Here in the Northside Neighborhood, we’re excited to work with the city and our sister neighborhoods on a plan to bring more of our residents into connection with their community. Neighbors, businesses, infrastructure and culture – all working together to create a sense of meaning and belonging,” said Lori Stombaugh, Northside President.

The new neighborhood plan is expected to be completed in late 2023.