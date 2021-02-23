Residents asked to clear storm drains as snow melts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As snow melts around the area, the city of Fort Wayne is urging residents to clear storm drains so the water can flow away.

With temperatures in the 40s Tuesday, snow is melting around the area. The issue: with nearly a foot of snow, many of the city’s 22,000 storm drains are still covered in snow.

The city needs help from residents to clear them so water does not pool and stand in neighborhood streets and yards, or even back-up into homes.

“As temperatures warm and snow begins to melt, residents should check and clear storm drains from piles of snow, ice chunks, trash and debris, that can block the flow of melted snow as it heads for the drain to leave the neighborhood,” the city wrote.