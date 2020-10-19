Residential, commercial development planned near Tillman, Hessen Cassel roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A large subdivision and space for commercial businesses has been planned for land near Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads on the city’s southeast side.

Plans for Roosevelt Reserves and Roosevelt Pointe have been filed with the Department of Planning Services. They are expected to be presented to November’s Plan Commission public hearing.

Roosevelt Reserves includes space for 274 new construction home lots with entrances connected to Tillman Road, Hessen Cassel Road and Cheviot Drive. According to the man behind the plan, Jerry Starks of JM Realty Associates, the new homes could range in price from $160 thousand to the low $200 thousands.

The commercial portion of the project, Roosevelt Pointe, would connect to Tillman Road and have 12 available lots. Starks told WANE 15 he has hopes of attracting banks, coffee shops and other similar businesses.

“I think the difference between this development and a lot of developments, I’m using my own financial source, I’m not looking for a complete handout from the city,” Starks said. “I’m putting my own backing behind it and I have some individuals also supportive who were raised on the southeast side. I believe it’s going to happen. I highly anticipate it happening.”