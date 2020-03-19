Resident creates master list of local restaurants offering take-out during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dine-in or take-out?

You may have asked yourself that question in the past, but in the present, the former is not an option.

All bars and restaurants in Indiana have been closed for dine-in as a precaution due to COVID-19. However, you can still purchase take-out and delivery, and one Fort Wayne resident wants to make it easier for folks to find those options.

Google spreadsheet created by Kat Hickey

Kat Hickey has started a Google Spreadsheet that works as a master list of locally-owned restaurants to support with your takeout orders. There, you can find specific details about a given restaurant and whether they offer takeout, delivery, are closed, or have made changes to their hours.

Hickey said now more than ever, it is important to support local businesses.

“A lot of my friends own part of businesses and run businesses,” Hickey explained. “So, I really wanted to make sure that for those of us who did have a little bit of disposable income… that we could put some of that money back into our local businesses and hopefully help them pay their workers.”

For now, Hickey is making updates to the spreadsheet herself but is thinking of creating a forum that business owners can fill out themselves. She said she wanted to make this master list available to the community after seeing similar posts on Facebook.

“It was a long Facebook post, like a long laundry list of restaurants and people kept adding new ones and reposting to friends, but there was no central place to update things,” Hickey added.

To help keep you and your family entertained and connected, Hickey suggests you also check out the “Where To Find the Arts” spreadsheet put together by Arts United. There you can find a list of virtual dance tutorials, streamed concerts, and online art lessons.

Here is our full interview with Kat Hickey: