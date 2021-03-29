Rescue Mission to serve over 2.5k free meals to community for Easter

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced it will serve its third largest holiday meal on Sunday between noon and 3 p.m. at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. The meal is free and open to all members of the community.

Last Easter, the meal was served carry-out style due to COVID-19 and this year will be the same, the Rescue Mission said. This decision is based on recommendations from the Allen County Board of Health and the CDC for the safety of the community, staff and residents at The Rescue Mission.

While it isn’t the usual sit down meal, The Rescue Mission is preparing to serve more than 2,500 carry-out meals for Easter with a limit of four meals per person.

“Easter is a time to celebrate the sacrifice and loving gift Jesus Christ gave to all when he died on the cross. But for the most vulnerable in our community, Easter is another day of struggle to fulfill their basic needs.” said The Rescue Mission’s CEO/Senior Pastor, Donovan Coley. “A meal can provide warmth, comfort, and we hope a chance to experience the love of Jesus Christ on this important holiday.”

Three hot meals are served, free of charge to the community, 365 days a year. The Rescue Mission’s free community meal service is made possible through the generosity of area organizations, individual donors and volunteers.