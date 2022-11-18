FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission will open its doors as a warming shelter for anyone in need this winter.

The city of Fort Wayne said Friday that the shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will be the primary provider for the winter weather contingency plan.

The Rescue Mission will be open as a warming/day shelter from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Anyone is welcome, the city said, provided they follow Rescue Mission guidelines.

Daily meals will be provided at 7 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.

Life House, The Rescue Mission’s Emergency Shelter for men, will provide overnight emergency shelter for adult men, provided they are able to follow Rescue Mission guidelines. Check in time is from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Charis House, The Rescue Mission’s Transitional Living house for women with or without children, now also provides an emergency shelter for single women with no children. Intakes will be done at 404 E. Washington Blvd. from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The women will be transported to Charis House.

Help may be requested from additional partners if necessary.

Those partners include:

Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network will provide overnight shelter for families with children.

St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter will coordinate and provide overnight shelter for single women. Single women experiencing homelessness can contact the Women’s Shelter directly. If the Shelter isn’t able to provide help, they will direct individuals to The Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission oversees the intake of all individuals and families in need of shelter. Anyone in need of shelter needs to first start at The Rescue Mission and not go directly to the other organizations providing help.