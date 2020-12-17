Rescue Mission to serve 2,500 carry-out meals Christmas Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission is preparing to serve its second-largest holiday meal, with some 2,500 dinners set to go out to local homeless and working poor this Christmas Eve.

The Rescue Mission will serve its Christmas meal on Thursday, Dec. 24 from noon until 3 p.m. at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to the community.

The meals will be carry-out only, with a limit of four meals per person.

“For most of us, Christmas is a time for celebrating. But for many of the poor and homeless in our community, Christmas is just another day without food or shelter,” said The Rescue Mission’s CEO/Senior Pastor, Donovan Coley. “A simple meal can provide warmth and comfort to someone experiencing hunger or a homeless crisis.”

Free daily meals are available to the community, including holidays.

The Rescue Mission’s free community meal service is made possible through the generosity of area organizations, individual donors, and volunteers.