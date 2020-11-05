Rescue Mission to host “Turkeypalooza”, first holiday meal in new facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is preparing to serve more than three thousand meals for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 200 volunteers will pack turkey’s for distribution during the weeks of November 9th through November 13th and November 16th through November 20th. The event is known as “Turkeypalooza” and takes place each year at the Rescue Mission.

This years event is even more significant, because it will be the first holiday meal served in the new non-profit’s facility, located at 404 E Washington Blvd.

“A Thanksgiving meal is often the first time someone in need experiences joy or the love of Christ. The current pandemic requires changes to how we celebrate for the safety of residents, staff and community, but nothing can take away the dignity and sense of hope the meal provides,” said Donovan Coley, CEO & Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission.

If you are interested in donating, click here.