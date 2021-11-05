Rescue Mission shining light on poverty during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is shining a light on poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness in Northeast Indiana during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

“Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an annual event where local volunteers and organizations come together across the country to draw attention to the economic, social, environmental, and personal obstacles many residents in your local community may face,” the Rescue Mission said. “Participants spend the week holding educational, community service, fundraising, and advocacy events to address these critical issues.”

The Rescue Mission said it is serving two to three times as many individuals and families than normal during this time of year. The Rescue Mission estimates more than 3,000 northeast Indiana residents experience homelessness and serves over 2,100 unique individuals each year.

“Hunger often precedes homelessness because people who are forced to decide between paying for housing or groceries will, more often than not, choose the former,” said Donovan Coley, CEO/Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission.

Data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Census Bureau show more than 100,000 residents are food insecure across Northeast Indiana. “Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community,” said Coley. “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an opportunity for us to tackle these issues head-on, rally public support, and call for solutions.”

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Schedule:

Tuesday, November 16 : Trauma Undealt with trauma and lack of healthy relationships are the leading causes for homelessness. Consider how these leave someone broken and without support.

: Wednesday, November 17 : Mental Health Nearly 90% of individuals facing a homeless crisis experience mental health issues. Pray for those struggling with mental health disorders and how you can help.

: Thursday, November 18 : Skip a lunch, feed a bunch Skip your lunch and donate the cost of a meal to help your neighbors in need. Donate at fwrm.org/skip

: Friday, November 19 : Day of Prayer Join us on a community-wide Zoom call and pray for those experiencing hunger or a homeless crisis. Click here for the Zoom link.

:

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is co-sponsored nationally by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness.

For more information on National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, contact Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org or at 260-426-7357 ext. 151.