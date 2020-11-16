Rescue Mission shifts to carry-out meals, to use old shelter for overflow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission is adjusting its services, including to capacity and meal services, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The facility said Monday it would offer only carry-out food service until further notice. Meals will be passed out outside the facility.

The popular Thanksgiving meal next week will also be carry-out.

The change also impacts the Charis House for Women and Children.

The Rescue Mission is also working with the city of Fort Wayne to lease the old Rescue Mission building on Superior Street from the city to use as a warming shelter and overflow site, to reduce crowding. The city plans to demolish the building.

“We are functioning as if this is at the red level and it is very serious because nationally rescue missions and homeless shelters are considered the hot spots, so it is urgent,” said Rescue Mission CEO Donovan Coley.