FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is serving its third-largest holiday meal for Easter Sunday.

More than 2,500 meals are being prepared for the community. Last year, nearly 2,000 meals were served and the organization said they expect that number to be even higher this year.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is carry-out style, free and open to everyone in the community. There is a limit of four meals per person.

“Easter is a time to celebrate the sacrifice and loving gift Jesus Christ gave to all when he died on the cross. But, for the most vulnerable in our community, Easter is another day of struggle to fulfill their basic needs,” said The Rescue Mission’s CEO and President, Donovan Coley. “A meal can provide warmth, comfort, and we hope a chance to experience the love of Jesus Christ on this important holiday.”

Three hot meals are served 365 days a year, free of charge to the community.

For more information about the Easter carry-out meal, contact Blake Douglas by email or call 260-426-7357 ext. 151.