Rescue Mission serves of 2,500 carry-out Christmas meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission served over 2,500 free holiday meals to anyone in the community who needed one Thursday afternoon.

“For most of us, Christmas is a time for celebrating. But for many of the poor and homeless in our community, Christmas is just another day without food or shelter,” said The Rescue Mission’s CEO/Senior Pastor, Donovan Coley in a press release. “A simple meal can provide warmth and comfort to someone experiencing hunger or a homeless crisis.”

This is the second-largest meal, behind Thanksgiving, that the Rescue Mission serves each year. Due to the coronavirus, Thursday’s meals were served as carry-out only.

The Rescue Mission’s free community meal service is made possible through the generosity of area organizations, individual donors, and volunteers.

