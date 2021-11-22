Rescue Mission receives 80 blankets, 200 pairs of socks in time for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne is donating blankets and socks for its Subaru Love to Help initiative during National Homeless Youth Awareness Week.

The donation includes 80 blankets and 200 pairs of socks which will go to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission for men, women and children experiencing a homeless crisis.

As nights get colder the company wanted to do their part in making a difference to those that are in need.

“I think it’s important when we have the opportunity and the means to give back that we teach our employees how to give back, we teach our customers what’s important about giving back and the community gathers around. It just makes us a stronger and healthier community,” said Dave Moser, community ambassador for community outreach.

The Rescue Mission said that this donation is very needed and much appreciated, especially since it was donated without the Rescue Mission needing to ask.

“When you have someone that reaches out to you for you for a give that you didn’t even ask for, there’s nothing better – especially at Thanksgiving,” said Laurie Brumbaugh, senior vice president of the Rescue Mission Foundation.

National Homeless Youth Awareness Week was Nov. 13-21.