Rescue Mission prepares to serve Thanksgiving meals to 3,000 – carry-out style

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission is set to provide Thanksgiving dinner to thousands, even though the ongoing coronavirus threat will impact service.

The Rescue Mission will offer a carry-out meal the day before Thanksgiving, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at its 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. In years past, the shelter provided both a sit-down meal and carry-out.

The Rescue Mission expects to serve more than 3,000 “Blessings to Go” meals.

“Indiana and Allen County have seen a recent jump in COVID-19 cases,” said Donovan Coley, CEO & Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission. “It is more important than ever to stay safe, secure, and healthy during this national emergency.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

There is a limit of 6 Thanksgiving carry-out meals per individual. Free, regular to-go meal services are also available to the community on Thanksgiving Day and daily at 7 am, 12:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, for men, women, and children of all ages. However, the special holiday meal will only be provided on Wednesday afternoon. Social distancing is practiced, and masks are required.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss