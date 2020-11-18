Rescue Mission prepares to serve Thanksgiving meals to 3,000 – carry-out style

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission is set to provide Thanksgiving dinner to thousands, even though the ongoing coronavirus threat will impact service.

The Rescue Mission will offer a carry-out meal the day before Thanksgiving, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at its 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. In years past, the shelter provided both a sit-down meal and carry-out.

The Rescue Mission expects to serve more than 3,000 “Blessings to Go” meals.

“Indiana and Allen County have seen a recent jump in COVID-19 cases,” said Donovan Coley, CEO & Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission. “It is more important than ever to stay safe, secure, and healthy during this national emergency.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

There is a limit of 6 Thanksgiving carry-out meals per individual. Free, regular to-go meal services are also available to the community on Thanksgiving Day and daily at 7 am, 12:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, for men, women, and children of all ages. However, the special holiday meal will only be provided on Wednesday afternoon. Social distancing is practiced, and masks are required.