Rescue Mission holds panel discussion to change stigma of homelessness, mental illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission put on a panel discussion aimed at changing the way people think and talk about mental illnesses in the lives of the homeless.

The discussion, called Changing Minds of Good, was put on as a part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Those who took part in the panel say the best say to solve the problems is to continue talking about what can be done to fix it.

“There’s a lot of stigma around mental illness,” say Toni Lobell, Chief Program Officer of the Rescue Mission. “There’s a lot of people even in our community I believe aren’t aware of the homeless situation.”

The Rescue Mission will hold a prayer walk at the Rescue Mission’s future location on East Washington Blvd. beginning at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.