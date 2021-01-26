Rescue Mission holds first day of annual Point in Time Count

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is hosting the first day of annual Point in Time Count on Wednesday.

Every January the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identifies one day as the Point in Time count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness throughout the United States. The count helps identify community-specific service needs and gaps, access additional funding and resources as well as increase public awareness of the challenges to ending homelessness.

It is reported that the 2020 Point in Time count estimated more than 350 individuals experienced homelessness on a given night in Allen County. Last year, The Rescue Mission served more than 1,900 unique individuals.

The Rescue Mission said it collects data on sheltered homeless individuals residing in the emergency shelter or transitional housing, through a Homeless Management Information System.

The Rescue Mission will participate in the Point in Time count from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Community meals will be served at regular times.