Rescue Mission expects to serve more than 2,500 meals for Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Rescue Mission, 301 W. Superior Street, is preparing for their second largest meal of the year, Christmas.

Last year more than 2,500 meals were served to the hungry and homeless and The Rescue Mission anticipates even more attendance this year.

The meal is free to those who attend. While The Rescue Mission is always open to the public for free meals three times a day, 365 days a year, officials say the Christmas meal is a special one.

“It’s always about restoring dignity,” said Rescue Mission’s CEO/Senior Pastor, Rev. Donovan Coley. “When you come to have Christmas dinner at The Rescue Mission, you will walk in, sit down, and we will serve you.”

The meal is made possible by donated food items from area individuals and groups, cash donations, and the assistance of many volunteers. More than 130 volunteers will prepare meals for carry-out, while others will serve those who come to sit down for the meal.

Anyone in need of a meal is welcome to the Rescue Mission on Christmas between Noon and 3 p.m.