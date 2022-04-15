FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission is set to serve one of its largest holiday meals of the year on Easter Sunday.

The organization said it expects to serve 2,500 meals on Sunday at its 404 E. Washington Blvd. shelter.

The meal will be served between noon and 3 p.m., and will be carry-out only. There is no cost and meals are available to anyone. There will be a limit of four meals per person.

“Easter is a time to celebrate the sacrifice and loving gift Jesus Christ gave to all when he died on the cross. But, for the most vulnerable in our community, Easter is another day of struggle to fulfill their basic needs,” said Rescue Mission President Donovan Coley. “A meal can provide warmth, comfort, and we hope a chance to experience the love of Jesus Christ on this important holiday.”