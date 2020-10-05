Rescue Mission begins meal service at new facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Meal service began at the new Fort Wayne Rescue Mission location on Monday.

The Rescue Mission served breakfast and lunch and will serve dinner at its new building at 404 E. Washington Blvd. Meals had been provided at the 301 W. Superior street location.

“We are so excited to finally be able to welcome our community members into the new building at 404 E. Washington Street,” said Donovan Coley, CEO of The Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission held a ribbon cutting at its new facility in July. The new location is nearly four times the size of the old facility, which gives The Rescue Mission the ability to house nearly three times the amount of residents and expand critical services.

Breakfast is served as 7 a.m. daily, with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Dinner service is at 5:30 p.m.