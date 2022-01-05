Republican Arp named Fort Wayne City Council president with Democratic support

New City Council President Jason Arp is shown after being elected during a meeting Jan. 4, 2022. (City TV)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Republican City Councilman Jason Arp has been elected president of the Council thanks to support from the field of Democrats.

During the council’s first meeting of the year Tuesday night, Arp (4th District) defeated Russ Jehl (R-2nd) by a 5-4 vote, with all Democrats (Michelle Chambers, Glynn Hines, Geoff Paddock and Sharon Tucker) voting for him. Arp, voting for himself, was the only Republican vote.

Hines nominated Arp for the position.

“Thank you very much to my colleagues,” Arp said after taking the president’s seat. “I really appreciate the vote of confidence that you’ve given me this evening. Hopefully I’ll be able to earn the honor that you’ve given me.”

Hines was elected vice president by a 5-4 vote, with the same voting pattern.