Republic Services ‘truck issues’ cause trash pick up delays in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Trash pick up has been delayed in Garrett after a Republic Services truck experienced issues while on its route.

In a post on the City of Garrett’s Facebook page, Republic Services said the truck is on its property being looked at. No other trucks are available to finish Wednesday’s services.

“We will return at the latest, tomorrow to finish what did not get completed today and to service tomorrows residents as planned,” the post said.

It is unclear what issued the truck is experiencing.