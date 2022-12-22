NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the City of New Haven announced Republic Services has decided to suspend operations for trash pickup for Friday, Dec. 23.

A New Haven spokesperson said the health and safety of the crew is the “highest priority,” and the winter storm warning was a factor in the decision.

As a result of the decision, New Haven residents who have Friday service will be delayed until Saturday, Dec. 31.

Republic Services also encouraged citizens to make sure driveways are cleared of snow with accessible cart spacing for safe trash pickup.

Courtesy of the City of New Haven and Republic Services

Anyone with questions should contact Republic Services directly at 800-876-9001.