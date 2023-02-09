FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Slurs uttered in the hallways, taunts to “go back from where you came from,” teachers and administrators indifferent to complaints, and then a social media post of a student wearing blackface set off the small minority population at Homestead High School and they demanded to be heard.

That’s what students told WANE 15 after a Thursday morning assembly to address the outrage felt by them and their peers after the blackface photo appeared on social media and “nothing was done about it.”

Aaliyah Griggs, a senior at Homestead High School, spoke to WANE 15 about her discomfort as a minority student at the high school. She spoke after a school assembly was called to address a student who appeared on social media with blackface.

Senior Aaliyah Griggs says it’s part of a culture that’s been going on for years.

“Us kids just want to feel comfortable in this school. There’s no reason that us minority students should not feel comfortable coming to school,” Griggs said outside the high school just after a lockout was declared by administrators. One post circulating social media shows a physical altercation that reportedly broke out at the end of the assembly.

Griggs and three young men, who are waiting for permission from their parents, opened up to WANE 15 on the racial problems at the high school.

“We feel the school tends to favor them (white kids),” Griggs said, because the school is predominantly white. “We bring things to their attention before we make it an outrage. Like today, we spoke up for ourselves. We go to the administration and they just don’t say anything. They just kind of like throw it behind the bush and forget about it and just try to (say) it’s a good school.”

The culture impacts learning, Griggs said.

‘We’re always on our tippy toes’

“We’re always on our tippy toes. We always feel like we can’t do ‘this’ because they’re going to single us out. We’re even uncomfortable with some of our teachers. We definitely feel like there should be 10 times more diversity in our staff and the administration. I believe there’s only four African-American teachers and administrators and we just feel like our voices aren’t heard,” Griggs said.

‘The truth of the matter is they don’t understand what we’re saying. They don’t understand we’re not comfortable

Griggs said slurs are often muttered. “I do know under their breath, people have said derogatory things and even in the meeting today, they used the phrase like “big Black girls,” Griggs reported. No one said it was unacceptable, she added.

“There have been outbreaks in the past on social media saying derogatory things and we feel like nothing is being done about it.

“We need them to teach people, obviously this is something that is taught at home, that this is okay and we need this to be brought back into the school and taught that it’s not okay in any race, in all nationalities,” Griggs said.

Griggs said it’s better for the school to be diverse, that “it brings a lot more to the school.”

Four years ago, Griggs feared attending Homestead because she wasn’t sure how she’d be treated,” she said.

What will be done? Griggs said at the end of the meeting, people circulated with notebooks and took suggestions.

Griggs said the principal, Susan Summers, announced that the school would start to include more information on Black Lives Matter and there would be diversity information on the walls, like posters, noting Black History Month. So far, there’s nothing “celebratory of Black people and how far we’ve come,” Griggs said.

A few teachers acknowledge Black history and most of them teach social studies or history, she added.

“All the paintings on the wall are white people. There’s no inclusivity, no Black people, no Indian, no Asian, it’s not inclusive.

It almost feels like we’re trapped, like we’re the outcasts of it.

Griggs believes the problem is growing as the African American population increases at the school.

NEXT: Three boys speak out on their experiences at Homestead High School.