ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County police were dispatched on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle past the intersection of Notestine Road and Schwartz Road Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly before 5:45 p.m.. Allen County police confirmed that one person involved was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A WANE 15 crew on the scene said both lanes of Schwartz Road have been opened after a short shutdown of the southbound lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.