Reported domestic dispute turns shooting, sends man to hospital in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being found with apparent gunshot wounds in southeast Fort Wayne.

Emergency crews were sent to the 2700 block of Bowser Avenue on reports of a domestic dispute call, according to police at the scene.

Responding officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Once at the hospital his condition was downgrade to life-threatening.

#BREAKING Police have just confirmed a shooting in the 2700 block of Bowser Avenue.



A male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/CHZhfqOU57 — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 21, 2021

Bowser Avenue between Pontiac Street and Mc Kee Street is closed while police investigate.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, how long crews will be in the area or how long the road will be closed.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.