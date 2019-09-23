Report: Unemployment rates in northeast Indiana below state average in August

Interested applicants look into work at the Centennial Station post office at 2525 Independence Drive on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The unemployment rates in northeast Indiana counties were below the state average in August, according to state reports.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Allen, Huntington and Noble counties all had unemployment rates of 3 percent in August. Adams, DeKalb, Kosciusko and LaGrange counties each recorded unemployment rates of 2.7 percent in August. Wells County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate in August, at 2.5 percent, just below Steuben County at 2.6 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate is 3.2 percent.

According to the Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute, there are an additional 5,000 people working in the Fort Wayne area than there were a year ago.