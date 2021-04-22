Report shows Fort Wayne working moms make more than national average

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new report from HireAHelper shows that working moms in Fort Wayne make more than the national average for working mothers.

According to the report, nearly three-quarters of mothers in the United States work some type of job, with slightly fewer working full-time jobs. Those women account for 24.7 million workers. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that the majority of working mothers are employed in education and healthcare jobs.

Nationally, the average annual wage for full-time working moms is about $45,000. When adjusted for the lower cost of living seen in Fort Wayne compared to the nationwide cost of living, working moms make an average of $46,538.

However, the report does not show issues moms sometimes run into when looking for a job. Mom to six Autumn Holley said while job hunting she found opportunities were limited.

“They’re all part-time they’re all either retail or just entry-level stuff, which unfortunately doesn’t pay very well,” said Holley. “So, it’s not like you can pay for daycare after school care or. So yeah, it was definitely hard to find something.”

It can be even harder for moms who took time off to stay at home with their kids. After more than a decade of that, Holley says the gaps in her resume pushed her to reevaluate her options.

“I haven’t had a very easy time like trying to find something that would pay me enough to ever provide childcare without a work history or other than being mom, which has now forced me to look at going back to school,” Holley said.

Plus, raising kids is a full-time job in itself, part of the reason that fewer moms chose to work a full-time job. New mom Karson Fensler was told by several people that it was a difficult road to take.

“It’s the cliche ‘you just wait’ statements, when you’re pregnant,” said Fensler.

While it hasn’t been easy, she said it actually has been a help to be working from home.

“You just have to find it out for yourself. And what we found out is we’ve just found the right thing that works for us. And I think that’s just what everybody needs to do.”