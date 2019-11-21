Report shows Fort Wayne is failing LGBTQ community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recent report from the Human Rights Campaign shows Fort Wayne is failing the LGBTQ community. The Municipal Equality Index (MEI) “examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there.”

Fort Wayne scored a 40/100.

The MEI looks at non-discrimination laws, a municipality as an employer, LGTBQ relations with law enforcement, and public position on equality. It also takes into account county and state relations.

The city of Fort Wayne scored points in having non-discrimination laws for employment and public accommodations, but not housing. Allen County does not have any laws protecting non-discrimination of individuals based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Fort Wayne scored points by having a Human Rights Commission, but lost points for not having a LGBTQ liaison in the city executive’s office and police department.

The MEI scored Fort Wayne a 1 out 5 for leadership’s public position on LGBTQ equality.

The Human Rights Campaign also reported MEI’s on Bloomington, Evansville, Hammond, Indianapolis, Muncie, South Bend, Terre Haute, and West Lafayette.

For comparison, Indianapolis scored an 89/100, Terre Haute scored a 42/100, Bloomington scored a 100/100. Fort Wayne scored the worst in Indiana.

To read Fort Wayne’s MEI, click here.

To read the Human Rights Campaign’s full report, click here.