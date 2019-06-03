Report: Off-duty officers, K9s on run find juveniles with pot

LaGrange County K9s on a run with their handlers Sunday evening sniffed marijuana from a parked vehicle with a pair of juveniles inside, according to a police report.

It was Sunday around 9 p.m. when, according to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, off-duty sheriff’s K9 handlers were on a recreational run around the baseball diamond behind Lima-Brighton Elementary School ​​when K9s Arrow and Ryker began trying to pull the officers toward a black 2002 Volkswagen Jetta sitting in the parking lot. Around the vehicle, officers could smell the odor of burnt marijuana, the report said.

After the officers finished their run, they got into their squad cars and “made contact” with the occupants of the Jetta – two juveniles.

Inside the vehicle, police found marijuana and paraphernalia, the report said.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents. Police said charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia will be forwarded to the LaGrange County Probation Department.