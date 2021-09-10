Report of gun at Homestead High School was ‘fabricated,’ school says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A report of a gun at Homestead High School Friday was found to be “fabricated,” the school said.

According to a letter to families, school administrators were made aware of a report of a gun at the school Friday. The school said the report was “unsubstantiated,” but officials and law enforcement investigated it thoroughly.

The school ultimately deemed the threat to be “non-existent.” The school said the report of a gun was “determined to have been fabricated.”

It’s not clear where the report of the gun originated. The school did not say if it took any lockdown or lock-out measures.

“Though the threat was not real, we commend those who shared with us their concerns,” the school wrote in the letter.