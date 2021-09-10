Report of gun at Homestead High School was ‘fabricated,’ school says

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A report of a gun at Homestead High School Friday was found to be “fabricated,” the school said.

According to a letter to families, school administrators were made aware of a report of a gun at the school Friday. The school said the report was “unsubstantiated,” but officials and law enforcement investigated it thoroughly.

The school ultimately deemed the threat to be “non-existent.” The school said the report of a gun was “determined to have been fabricated.”

It’s not clear where the report of the gun originated. The school did not say if it took any lockdown or lock-out measures.

“Though the threat was not real, we commend those who shared with us their concerns,” the school wrote in the letter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss