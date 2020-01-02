Report: Most Allen County schools exceed state graduation rate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana graduation rate fell slightly in 2019 from 2018, according to statistics from the state’s Department of Education.

The statewide graduation rate was 87.29 percent in 2019. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1 percent.

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ rate was down nearly 1 percent, to 85.8 percent. The graduation rate at East Allen County Schools improved about 2 percent, with a rate just over 90 percent.

Southwest Allen County Schools’ rate dropped from 96 to about 94 percent, and Northwest Allen County Schools held steady with a rate just over 96 percent.

In Allen County, all but five schools surpassed the state’s graduation rate.

To view a spreadsheet with statewide, corporation, and school-level data, CLICK HERE.