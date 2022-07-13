The Mad Ant in the Bed Races, Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand added another trophy to it’s bed race collection while raising support for a good cause.

If you were on Main Street today at 6:30pm you probably noticed two things out of the ordinary.

It was blocked off by police cars There were beds flying down the street

When you add these things up it could only be one thing: one of Three Rivers Festival’s most popular activities, the bed race.

Pictures of the various beds

The National Guard’s trophy for best creativity

Six different competitors showed up with bed frames on wheels built for different functions to compete in the double elimination tournament. The race featured multiple heats.

The national guard came in style with a bed fashioned into a tank.

DeBrand, well, they came for speed.

“Those guys (DeBrand) can really move… You’ve got to give them some respect.” said Shawn Gleason who attended the race.

The five-man team did the same thing they did in 2019, and seemingly every year prior. Win.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking… It feels really good not to fumble that winning streak,” said one of DeBrand’s runners Shadrach Oduma.

DeBrand holding the first place trophy

The sweetest part of the day wasn’t DeBrand’s win, or even their chocolates. It was the event’s cause.

For each bed that was in the race, a bed was donated to The Mustard Seed, a furniture bank.

Suzie Jordan, the executive director of Mustard Seed, said the mattresses are going to kids in Allen county and the six surrounding counties.

“That provides a mattress, a platform bed we purchase locally through the Wolf corporation, along with a set of sheets, a blanket, and a new pillow.” said Jordan.

Justin Shurley, the executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, was glad to join the effort.

“We love being able to partner with great community organizations,” said Shurley .

While the goal for many is to topple DeBrand’s undeniable legacy next year, the Mustard Seed will continue to find beds for children in need.