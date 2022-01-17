Repairs needed at barn of Peru’s Circus Hall of Fame museum

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A historic Indiana barn that once housed elephants and tigers from well-known circuses is in need of emergency repairs.

The structure near Peru in northern Indiana is home to the International Circus Hall of Fame museum.

Bob Cline, treasurer of the nonprofit hall of fame, said volunteers discovered in December that a main beam supporting an upper wall of the structure had rotted out completely and given way.

The Kokomo Tribune reported the group is seeking donations to fund repairs, including the $4,200 for the emergency project.

The barn was built in 1922 by the American Circus Corporation.

It’s among several structures at the site, which once served as the winter quarters for the world’s largest circuses, including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.