Repairs continue for water main leak repairs on Spring St

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Workers with City Utilities will continue to repair the water main leak on Spring Street through Tuesday and into Wednesday, City Utilities announced.

Once the pipe repair is complete, City Utilities said a contractor will come in to fill the hole and restore the sidewalk, curb and traffic lanes in a large section of the incline of the Spring Street Bridge. Road restoration will continue into next week, and Spring Street will be closed between Tyler Avenue and Leesburg Road with hopes to complete restoration by April 6.

A detour that uses Hillegas Road, West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue will remain in place.

City Utilities said Bass Road and Spring Street, between Tyler and Hillegas, is open to local traffic only.