Rep. Steve Scalise at Jim Banks fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shooting victim and Congressman Steve Scalise (R, LA.) was in Fort Wayne today.

He appeared at a fundraiser for local Congressman Jim Banks (R, IN-3).

Neither Scalise nor Banks showed much enthusiasm for making Indiana’s “red flag” law into a nationwide mandate.

Indiana’s red flag law allows law enforcement to remove firearms quickly from people ruled as a danger to themselves or others. They then hold a full hearing within 21 days to determine if the weapons should be returned.

Critics worry the law allows authorities to act without due process.

“What I would like to see,” says Scalise, “is to continue to focus on making the existing laws actually work. In too many cases, with mass shootings, we’ve seen people falling through the cracks that shouldn’t have been able to legally buy a gun.”

Scalise, the Republican Whip, is the 2nd-highest ranking republican in the House of Representatives.

He was gravely wounded in 2017 by a politically motivated gunman who opened fire on the Republican Congressional baseball team practice.

“Don’t take away rights of law abiding citizens,” the Louisiana congressman added.

“Let’s make sure if somebody’s not doing their job in government that should have stopped it (a shooting) from happening, let’s go hold them accountable. Don’t punish law-abiding citizens.”

Congressman Banks was also cautious.

“It’s questionable whether or not red flag laws work but Indiana has one and we can judge whether or not they’re effective from that.:

Banks says this is the third time Scalise has visited the third district.

Tonight’s fundraiser at Joseph Decuis Farm was expected to raise over $50,000 for Banks re-election campaign.