Rep. Jim Banks responds to presidential impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) — Congressman Jim Banks responded to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement in the nation’s capitol Tuesday.

Banks says the congress should not jump to conclusions without a full investigation.

Nobody should be surprised, but we should all be disappointed. At this point, none of us have seen the whistleblower complaint. None of us have seen the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and the President of the Ukraine. Yet, Democrats are jumping the gun. Congressman Jim Banks, Indiana’s 3rd District

Banks added that the majority of Americans are against impeaching President Trump.