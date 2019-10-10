Rep. Jim Banks responds to Pres. Trump impeachment inquiry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Representative Jim Banks spoke to WANE about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
This president hasn’t been indicted of any high crime or misdemeanor which is what the founders placed the impeachment process in the constitution to begin with… to account for extraordinary circumstances of the president breaking the law. In this case, Speaker Pelosi has gotten the cart before the horse and she’s trying to find reasons to impeach the president.Representative Jim Banks, R-IN 3rd District
