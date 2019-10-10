Rep. Jim Banks responds to Pres. Trump impeachment inquiry

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Interstate 69 ended with two vehicles totaled in a ditch.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash from around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, which they say ended with only minor injuries for the three people involved. Sheriff's deputies say Kenneth Keyerly, 72, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on I-69 when he attempted to pass a semi. He began to move into the passing lane which was occupied by a Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old from Angola.