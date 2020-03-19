Rep. Jim Banks donates blood, shares thoughts on COVID-19 pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) U.S. Representative Jim Banks donated blood on Wednesday in Fort Wayne and shared his thoughts on the importance of doing so and his feelings on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic with WANE 15 videographer Randi Orr. The transcript of the interview follow:

Q: What led you to donate blood to the American Red Cross and why is it important for healthy hoosiers to donate blood at this time?



Rep. Jim Banks: I saw a tweet, a message from the Red Cross saying that they are really in a crisis situation themselves because they have had over 27,000 blood drives canceled around the country and that has cost them thousands of donations.



So, I thought that was one way that I can do something myself to give to those in this time of need and hustled over to the Red Cross headquarters in Fort Wayne, off Coliseum and California Road, and did my part.



They are pretty desperate over there for people to come and give blood, since they had to cancel so many blood drives. It’s one way that people can help. The last few days I have heard so many people reach out and say “what can we do” and that is one thing that we can do.



Q: For those who are concerned about going, what kind of process did you undergo, and what was your experience like?



Rep. Jim Banks: The Red Cross went out of their way. They’re sanitizing everything from the pen that they used to the ipad that they used to check in – every step of the way. It felt like a very safe process and there wasn’t a crowd of people there.



I have a lot of respect for The Red Cross’s ability to create a safe and healthy environment. And they certainly have made me feel that’s what they did when I stopped by there earlier today.



Q: Do you have anything else to say on this topic before we switch gears?



Rep. Jim Banks: This is just who we are as Hoosiers and Americans. We step up to the plate in a time of crisis, and I am seeing examples of this all over the district of Northeast Indiana. Everything from Lucille’s Barbeque to Big G’s Restaurant in Columbia City, who are giving out meals to those who need it, to other examples of people who are stepping up to the plate in a time of crisis and trying to give back to those in need.



This is a very difficult situation. I have talked to restaurant owners all over the district who wonder if they will ever be able to open their restaurant back up again, small businesses that will be crippled by the situation. It’s a trickle effect: from closing down restaurants to all the businesses that affect restaurants. Whether it is places like the mall shutting down, stores shutting down. A lot of hourly waged workers are being sent home. Well, that’s a drastic effect on a community.



My heart goes out to those people. I want to make sure our nation’s leaders stand up to the plate and help those people who are affected in the best way that we can. That is what we are debating in Washington, our bills that can provide that kind of relief.



I want to be a part of that process; to do the best things that we can do from the federal government to help people who have been affected without doing more harm than good.



Q: Talking about flattening the curve, how is Indiana looking as we move forward? We are still early in the onset of it, with restaurants closing down, but what does things look like moving forward?



Jim Banks: You look around at other states in the midwest like Ohio canceled their election; we have a primary election coming up in May. You see barber shops and beauty salons get shut down in other states- there are things that we haven’t done in Indiana that other states have done, not saying that that is right or wrong, but there is a large conversation going on about how do we react in the best way without harming large sectors of our economy and working people in the process.



So, those are tough conversations to have every single day in the last week that we have been on the phone with, not just the Trump administration, but the Holcomb administration at the state level, and with local elected officials at the county and city levels throughout the 12 counties that makeup northeast Indiana, the district that I represent. So, we are trying to be a part of these conversations and figure out the best way forward. But this is a very fluid situation, that I fear that we will be affected by for many days to come.



Q: There are cities like San Francisco that are placed on a shelter-in-place policy, is that a reality that northeast Indiana could face?



Rep. Jim Banks: I don’t know. It’s very possible that we could see that type of posture come right here to Northeast Indiana. Fortunately, we are not seeing a large outbreak at this time but that doesn’t mean we won’t see those numbers rise of those who have been infected by COVID19 or the coronavirus. My hope is that we will look back many days or weeks from now and say that we’ve done everything that we could to stave it off and flatten the curve, and that we were successful, but that is yet to be determined.



We can’t be careful enough. My hope is that leaders from the local, state, and federal level can come together and come up with the best solution to provide that type of leadership.



Q: How worried are you for Hoosiers with this ongoing pandemic?



Rep. Jim Banks: I am extremely concerned. This is not something that anyone that I know is taking lightly, as far as the Coronavirus itself but also just as concerned about what this economy will look like, and whether or not people will have jobs to go back to, and whether or not we can revive an economy that just two weeks ago was the best that it ever was in my lifetime. Now we are seeing a large part of the economy wiped out and people’s life savings have diminished. These are serious situations that we need to address.



I know that in the House of Representatives, we’re home this week; we are on standby, waiting to go back when the senate passes something further so we can vote on- right now they are talking a trillion dollar stimulus package in the senate that will be debated and worked on today and the days to come. As soon as that passes I hope speaker Nancy Pelosi calls us back to Washington so we can vote on that bill as soon as we can to provide the kind of relief that the American people need in this moment.



Q: What are the biggest changes that you and other representatives are undergoing and operating in D.C. with the virus going on?



Rep. Jim Banks: This is only a few days old, I don’t know what this will look like when we go back, we’re on a break right now, but the biggest change is that all of us are trying to employ the CDC recommendations of social distancing, that is hard to do when you are a member of congress when you are constantly in front of people, talking to people, that is part of our job. I know one precaution that we are gonna take when we go back is that instead of taking 15 minute votes with 435 members of congress, many of whom have been in contact with someone who had the coronavirus, as many have quarantined themselves. Instead of having a 15 minute vote, maybe that 15 minute vote will be a 3 hour vote, so we can come and go and not all be confined to that space at the same time on the house floor. That is probably a simple way that we can address the situation in Washington, but there are also many complex conversations that we need to have in the days to come as well.



Q: Is there anything that you or your fellow representatives are doing to help the process that you haven’t mentioned already?



Rep. Jim Banks: I’m really proud of my team and staff of 15 to 16 people, both in Washington and in Fort Wayne, who are on the phones nonstop from morning until night calling local elected officials, business owners, civic leaders, health care providers who are on the front lines and offering to do anything we can to help. We have made hundreds of phone calls to people in the last few days.



We are hearing back from hospital administrators who need emergency medical equipment, we are hearing back from elected officials and health departments who need help by getting the type of aid that they need. We’re also hearing from local business owners who are telling us exactly what they believe would help them solve the economic crisis that we should weigh into the legislation that we’re passing.



So those conversations have been very helpful to me, but we want our constituents in Northeast Indiana to know that whatever issue that you have, or if you want to give feedback on legislation – call us. We are easy to find, our phone number is online, call our office. We will do everything we can to help you.



Q: How do you comfort Hoosiers during this time?



Rep. Jim Banks: The situation is something that I don’t know if there is a parallel in recent times, to look back at the economy after 911 and what we went through at that moment or during the great recession when the markets crashed in 2007, 2008 … we can draw lessons from those situations, but really what we are going through right now is so different from those situations because we are adding an economic crisis with a true health crisis with the coronavirus. As far as giving confidence to Americans or Hoosiers who are looking for that type of confidence,



I can tell you that from President Trump, to governor Holcomb, to myself, to local elected officials; we are all working together to do anything we can to rise to the moment, and America always does that. We rise to the challenge. We are a nation that overcomes our challenges. America is resilient. We are going to overcome this. We are gonna be better off after we do. My hope is just that there won’t be too many people that are negatively affected in the process.



