Rep. Banks to hold Service Academy Day July 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) has announced that he will host a Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, located at 3005 Ferguson Road, on July 17.

“Students and their parents and/or guardians will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet representatives from each the five service academies. I am proud that young Hoosiers and their families are willing to invest a part of their day, and their lives, to their future and the future of our country,” Rep. Banks said.

A comprehensive overview of the respective academies and their admissions processes will be provided to students who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Doors open at 9:45 a.m.

The five service academies include:

United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.

United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

To RSVP for the briefing, email RepBanksAcademies@mail.house.gov with all attendees listed along with their full names, date(s) of birth, and driver’s license number(s) and state of issuance. Deadline to RSVP is July 9 at 4 p.m.

Applications for the Service Academies Class of 2026 are due no later than Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.