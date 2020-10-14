Rep. Banks, others tour Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) and other prominent figures in Fort Wayne toured the Electric Works facility Tuesday.

Banks was joined by Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier, businessman Tom Kelley and Kevan Biggs of RTM Ventures for the tour.

“Now we are closer than ever seeing this come to a reality. I’m the congressman, I’m in Washington D.C. This is a local project, but it is important for me to show my support because the vision here is not just about Fort Wayne it’s about our entire region,” Banks said.

The visit comes a day after the first vote on a new development deal.

Monday night, the Redevelopment Commission approved the new agreement. This is the same group that unanimously pulled the plug on the previous deal in August. The vote was split 3 to 2.

The new agreement pledges the same amount of public funds of $65 million to the project, and it must go through another round of approval votes from public entities including Fort Wayne City Council and the Capital Improvement Board. A closing date of Dec. 31 has been set as a requirement in the new agreement.

For the past few weeks, City Council has been looking at passing a resolution into why the original Electric Works deal was terminated.

WANE 15 reached out to council to see if it’s still on the table, but we have not heard back.