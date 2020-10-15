Rep. Banks looks back on his time in Navy for the branch’s 245th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday was the Navy’s 245th anniversary.

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3) is a Navy Reserve Veteran and served in Afghanistan in 2014 and 2015. He was deployed to Afghanistan during Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel, according to Jim Banks’ official website.

On Wednesday, the congressman stopped by WANE 15 and explained how serving has had an impact on his life.

“The Navy is our greatest posture of strength, that is what we show off to the rest of the world,” said Banks. “It’s also the greatest deterrence to our enemies.”

Serving in the military runs in the family. Both of Banks’s grandfathers and brothers served, but Banks said he stepped up to serve because he wanted to help give his daughters a country they would be proud of.



“They said ‘join the Navy and see the world,’ and for me it was joining the Navy and being deployed to Afghanistan. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything because I got to do something for the rest of my life that I can look back at and be proud of,” Rep. Banks said.

Banks went on to explain how his experience serving was unique because he was in a landlocked country.

“I served as what some people call a desert sailor, or a sand sailor,” Banks said. “The relationships I built in the Navy are what I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.”